In Dymer, Kyiv Oblast, the body of a person who died was recovered from the rubble of a high-rise building that was attacked by a Russian drone. This was reported on November 22 by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration. The search-and-rescue operation at the site of the strike is ongoing, and the number of injured has risen to three.

The body was recovered from the rubble of a high-rise building that was struck by a Russian drone. “In Dymer, the body of a deceased person was recovered from the rubble of a high-rise building. Our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones. The search and rescue operation is ongoing,” Tkachenko wrote. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble and search for people. As the operation is not yet complete, the final toll of the attack is still being determined.

The number of injured in Dymer has also increased—three victims are currently known. Among them is a woman born in 1972. She was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction. Medical personnel are providing her with care directly at the scene. She does not require hospitalization. Search and rescue operations in the damaged high-rise building are continuing. Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported on November 22 that one person had been killed in Dymer.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the Vyshhorod District of the Kyiv Region following a Russian attack on the night of November 22. The strike destroyed the stairwell of a residential building—from the first to the fifth floor. Eight people may be trapped under the rubble; rescuers are continuing to search for them.

On the night of November 22, a Russian drone attacked the village of Dymer in the Vyshhorod district of the Kyiv region. The strike destroyed part of a five-story residential building, causing a fire and resulting in casualties. According to the State Emergency Service, seven people may be trapped under the rubble.





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