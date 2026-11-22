Throughout November 21, there were 131 combat engagements between Ukrainian troops and Russian invaders on the front lines. The highest number of attacks was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy attempted to break through the defenses 16 times. In total, Russian troops carried out 79 airstrikes, dropped 249 guided bombs, and deployed more than 7,200 kamikaze drones.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on November 21, Russian troops also launched one missile strike and carried out 1,951 shelling attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas. Dozens of settlements came under fire. In particular, in the Sumy region, Russian forces shelled Mala Korchakivka, Kindrativka, Yunakivka, Obody, Korenok, Bachivsk, Neskuchne, Bezsalivka, Tovstodubove, Pavlivka, Oleksiivka, Andriivka, Khrapivshchyna, Yastrubshchyna, Nova Sich, Sadky, Luzhky, Machulyshchi, Mogrytsia, Khotin, Zarichchia, Vintorivka, Hirky, Stepanivka, Gavrilova Sloboda, Otruba, Topolia, Doroshivka, Kruzhok, Ulanove, Mala Rybitsa, Malushyne, and Volfyne.

Khrinivka in the Chernihiv region was also shelled. Russian forces carried out airstrikes on Stepanivka, Pysarivka, and Ivolzhanske. In response, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck enemy military targets. According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces struck two areas where Russian personnel and equipment were concentrated, a drone command post, and two artillery systems.

The situation on the front lines

Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors. Here, Russian forces carried out three airstrikes and dropped seven guided bombs. The enemy also fired 52 times on Ukrainian military positions and populated areas. Two of these attacks involved the use of multiple-launch rocket systems.

Southern Slobozhansky sector. Ukrainian units repelled two Russian attacks. The enemy attempted to advance toward Okhrimivka.

Kupiansk sector. Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops did not carry out any assault operations.

Lymansk direction. Ukrainian forces repelled six Russian attempts to break through the defenses. The enemy attacked toward Zelenaya Dolina, Lymansk, and Dibrova.

Sloviansk sector. Russian troops made one attempt to advance toward Mykolaivka.

Kramatorsk sector. No enemy assaults were recorded.

Kostiantynivka sector. Twelve attacks took place here. Russian forces advanced near Kostiantynivka and also attempted to advance toward Novopavlivka and Druzhkivka.

Pokrovsk sector. This was the hottest section of the front in terms of the number of combat engagements. Russian troops carried out 16 attacks. They attempted to advance near Vilne, Dobropillia, and Vodyanske, as well as toward Kucherevy Yar, Chernihivka, Sviatohorivka, Myrne, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka.

Oleksandrivka sector. No Russian assaults were recorded.

Hulyaypilske sector. The enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces seven times. Russian troops attempted to advance toward Novoye Zaporizhzhya, Zlagoda, Dobropillya, Vozdvizhivka, Hulyaypilske, and Novoselivka.

Orikhiv sector. Russian forces launched a single attack toward Novodanilivka.

Dnipro sector. There were no enemy assaults.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, Ukrainian military personnel detected no signs of the Russian army forming offensive groups. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

On the night of November 22, drones likely attacked the Rosgvardia Headquarters in the Krasnodar Krai. Journalists from ASTRA reached this conclusion after analyzing photos and videos from the scene of the fire. Russian authorities have not yet reported whether the building sustained damage.

A Russian cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland was attacked by Ukrainian drones in Russian territorial waters. This was stated by Ilya Ilyin, commander of the Finnish Border Guard. As a result of the strike, the ship lost control.

In Kaliningrad, Russia—which borders Poland and Lithuania—sirens have been activated. Local residents are being urged to seek shelter immediately. Alarm signals are also sounding throughout the Kaliningrad region. Additionally, restrictions have been imposed on airport operations in the region, and the internet has been shut down.

Read us on