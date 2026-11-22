In Dymer, Vyshhorod District, Kyiv Region, rescue workers recovered the body of a second victim from the rubble of a five-story building. The building was destroyed by a Russian drone, and an entire stairwell collapsed during the strike. According to preliminary information, the body found may be that of a teenager.

On Sunday, November 22, in Dymer, Kyiv Oblast, rescuers found the body of another person under the rubble of a five-story building destroyed by a Russian attack. “In Dymer, a second body was recovered from the rubble, according to a Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty correspondent. Preliminary reports suggest it may be a teenager, the State Emergency Service reported,” the broadcaster’s statement reads.

The rescue operation has been underway since this morning. One of the building’s entrances was destroyed by the enemy strike. Rescuers are clearing the rubble and searching for people who may be trapped beneath it. So far, two fatalities have been confirmed, whose bodies were recovered from the rubble. However, information regarding the identity of the second person found is still preliminary. The relevant authorities are expected to confirm the final details. Work at the site of the strike continues. This was reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, citing its correspondent on the scene.

In Dymer, Kyiv Oblast, the body of a deceased person was recovered from the rubble of a high-rise building that was attacked by a Russian drone. This was reported on November 22 by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration. The search-and-rescue operation at the site of the strike is ongoing, and the number of injured has risen to three.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the Vyshhorod District of the Kyiv region following a Russian attack on the night of November 22. The strike destroyed the entrance to a residential building—from the first to the fifth floor. Eight people may be trapped under the rubble, and rescuers are continuing to search for them.

On the night of November 22, a Russian drone attacked the village of Dymer in the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv Oblast. The strike destroyed part of a five-story residential building, caused a fire, and resulted in casualties. According to the State Emergency Service, seven people may be trapped under the rubble.





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