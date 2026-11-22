On Sunday, November 22, a Russian jet drone crashed onto the roof of a nine-story residential building in the Saltivsky District of Kharkiv. A 50-year-old woman was injured in the attack. She suffered an acute stress reaction, and medical personnel are providing her with the necessary care.

A Russian drone attacked a high-rise residential building on the afternoon of November 22. Terekhov initially reported that a jet drone had crashed onto the roof of a high-rise building in the Saltivsky district. “An enemy jet-powered drone has been confirmed to have crashed onto the roof of a high-rise building in the Saltivskyi district,” the mayor wrote on his Telegram channel.

Later, Oleg Sinehubov clarified that the drone had struck the roof of a nine-story residential building. A 50-year-old female resident was injured in the attack. The woman was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction. Medical personnel are currently providing her with all necessary care.

Emergency services are working at the scene. According to regional authorities, they have been mobilized on an enhanced basis. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Sinehubov.

On the night of November 20–21, Russian troops launched a missile strike on the Pechenizka Dam in the Kharkiv region. The attack damaged a section of a national highway. Traffic across the dam is currently completely closed, and an alternative route has been provided for drivers.

On the evening of November 20, a Russian drone attacked a suburb of Kharkiv. Six people were injured in the strike, including two boys aged 12 and 14. A fire broke out on the fourth and fifth floors of a residential building.

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