Finland is investigating a possible airspace violation by a Russian helicopter. The incident occurred on November 21 near the city of Loviisa: according to preliminary reports, the aircraft may have flown 4.1 km into Finnish territory. The country’s Ministry of Defense speculates that this may have been related to a rescue operation in the Gulf of Finland.

According to the ministry, the Russian helicopter was detected around 12:34 p.m. near the city of Loviisa. It may have crossed the state border and entered Finnish territory by up to 4.1 km. At this point, this is considered a probable violation. Finnish authorities must determine whether the helicopter was actually in the country’s airspace and under what circumstances this occurred.

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hykkänen suggested that the incident may be linked to events in the Gulf of Finland. Specifically, the helicopter may have been participating in a rescue operation or escorting a cargo ship that had sustained damage. This refers to the Russian vessel Sparta II, which caught fire following an attack by Ukrainian drones on November 21. The ship was in Finnish territorial waters, and its crew was evacuated to a Russian rescue vessel. Finnish authorities continued to extinguish the fire and cool the cargo containers. “The Armed Forces and the Border Guard are handling this situation in cooperation with other authorities,” Hykkänen stated.

The Finnish Border Guard is investigating a possible violation. Its experts must determine the helicopter’s route, the circumstances of the border crossing, and the reasons for its appearance over Finnish territory. So far, Finnish authorities have not released any final conclusions regarding the incident. It was the country’s defense minister who suggested that the flight might have been related to a rescue operation or the escort of a damaged vessel. The Finnish Ministry of Defense reported the possible border violation on November 21.

A fire continues to burn on the Russian cargo ship Sparta II in the Gulf of Finland, which was attacked by Ukrainian drones on November 21. The crew has already been evacuated, but the fire has not yet been extinguished. Finnish authorities are attempting to put out the fire and cool the cargo containers to avoid further risks.

A Russian cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland was attacked by Ukrainian drones in Russian territorial waters, according to Ilya Ilyin, commander of the Finnish Border Guard. As a result of the strike, the ship lost control.

We previously reported that a Russian cargo ship is on fire in the Gulf of Finland following a drone attack.

Read us on