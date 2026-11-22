On the afternoon of November 22, a Russian drone struck a 10-story residential building in Dnipro, in the Peremoha neighborhood. One of the apartments was virtually completely destroyed, and about 20 other apartments sustained damage. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

A Russian drone struck a ten-story building in the Peremoha residential neighborhood. The strike severely damaged one of the apartments and also affected other units. “A Russian drone devastated a ten-story building in Peremoha. But first and foremost—miraculously, everyone is safe. Although one apartment has been virtually completely destroyed,” Filatov wrote.

According to the mayor, the roof and ceiling of the apartment were completely pierced. The rooms were reduced to a pile of concrete and dust. About two dozen other apartments in the building were also damaged. The strike also caused problems in the building’s entrance hall. The elevator was shut down, and its shaft and walls were riddled with debris. Experts must now conduct an additional technical inspection of the building to assess its condition and determine whether it is safe to use.

The consequences of the Russian attacks were also recorded in the Amur-Nizhnedniprovskyi district of Dnipro. There, the blast wave shattered windows in two private homes. Thus, the main damage was concentrated on a high-rise building in the Peremoha neighborhood. Despite significant destruction inside one of the apartments, according to the mayor, all residents survived. Dnipro Mayor Boris Filatov reported on the consequences of the November 22 attack on his Telegram channel.

Throughout the day on November 22, Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than ten times using drones and aerial bombs. Five districts were hit, infrastructure facilities were damaged, and a fire broke out in one of the communities.

On Saturday, November 21, Russian troops attacked six districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times, using drones and artillery. As a result of the shelling, five people were wounded, according to Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration.

On Saturday, November 21, emergency power outages were implemented in Dnipro and four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Because of this, consumers should not rely on their usual schedules for hourly power restrictions.

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