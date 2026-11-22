A powerful explosion occurred in the Libyan port of Benghazi, followed by a massive fire, which likely destroyed the Russian Project 20380 “Steregushchy”-class missile corvette *Mercury*. This was reported on Sunday, November 22, 2026, by the specialized publication Naval News, citing several informed sources.

According to analysts, the ship was engulfed in intense flames, and it is currently unknown whether it was completely destroyed by fire or sank at the pier. Prior to the incident, the corvette had been in port for several days, escorting a convoy of vessels linked to the Russian government that are used to export weapons and transport military cargo (similar to the Sparta II, which was struck in the Baltic Sea the day before). Formally, the “Merkury” is part of the Russian Federation’s Black Sea Fleet; however, due to the war in the Black Sea, it operates from Northern Fleet bases in the Arctic. The publication also notes that a corvette of the same class and design, the “Boyky,” was seriously damaged by Ukrainian drones on June 3, 2026, in a dry dock in Kronstadt near St. Petersburg.

Source: Naval News.

The cause of the explosion in Benghazi has not yet been disclosed, but Naval News notes previous successful operations against Russia-linked vessels in the Mediterranean Sea, in which Ukraine is reportedly involved: specifically, the sinking of the Ursa Major on December 23, 2024, and the destruction of the liquefied natural gas tanker Arctic Metagaz off the coast of Libya on March 3, 2026. At the same time, local authorities and the civil defense in Benghazi confirmed the morning explosion and fire at the naval base but claim that the incident occurred at an ammunition depot, not on a Russian warship.

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