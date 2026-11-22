Most of Odesa now has water again following a widespread power outage caused by Russian strikes on the city’s energy infrastructure. At the same time, parts of the city still lack water and heat. Utility workers have organized water deliveries, and public water fountains and about 300 resilience centers are also operating in the city.

On Sunday, November 22, water service is gradually being restored in Odesa following Russian attacks on energy infrastructure facilities. Currently, water is available in most of the city, but some areas still face problems with electricity, water, and heat.

According to him, the power outages were caused by Russian forces striking power transmission facilities in the Odesa region. These facilities supply electricity to Odesa. Due to damage to the main power lines, part of the city was left without power, which in turn led to disruptions in water and heat supply. “The power outage was caused by enemy attacks on facilities of the power transmission system in the Odesa region, which supply electricity to Odesa. Due to damage to these main power lines, there is no electricity, and parts of the city still have no water or heat,” the city council reported.

How Odessa Is Providing Residents with Water and Communication Services

While utility services are restoring the systems, Odessa residents can collect water at public fountains. The city has also organized water deliveries. This should help residents in areas where water service has not yet been restored. In addition, about 300 resilience centers have been set up in Odesa. There, people can warm up and recharge their phones and other gadgets. This is especially important for people who, due to prolonged power outages, are unable to charge their devices at home.

Separately, city services are working to ensure that Odessa residents do not lose mobile service. District administrations, together with mobile operators, are providing power to cell towers. Thanks to this, mobile networks should continue to operate.

How Schools and Preschools Will Operate

Due to the difficult situation with the power supply, schools in Odesa will switch to remote learning from November 23 to 27. Kindergartens will not shut down completely, but will only accept children in on-call groups. First Deputy Mayor Oleksandr Filatov described the past 24 hours as extremely difficult for the city. He thanked power company employees, utility workers, and other specialists who are working to address the consequences of the Russian attacks.

Restoring power remains crucial for the return of city systems to normal operation. Not only does it affect building lighting, but also the supply of water and heat. Therefore, utility and emergency services continue to work on repairing the damage caused by the attacks, according to Odesa’s First Deputy Mayor Oleksandr Filatov.

The situation with electricity supply in Odesa and the surrounding areas remains extremely challenging. As of November 22, due to extensive damage to the main power grids, it is not yet possible to deliver the necessary amount of electricity to consumers. Utility workers are already partially restoring power to critical infrastructure and are seeking technical solutions to gradually restore power to other consumers.

In Odesa, from November 23 through 27, schoolchildren will participate in remote learning. This decision was made due to significant disruptions in electricity, heat, and water supply in the city. During this period, kindergartens will operate only with on-call groups.

Power outages occurred in Odesa and the Odesa region during an air raid alert. As soon as the security situation allows, utility workers will inspect the damaged equipment and begin restoration work.

As a result of enemy shelling of Odesa on November 18, 2026, the Museum of Contemporary Art building sustained damage.

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