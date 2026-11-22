On Sunday, November 22, 2026, in the Myrhorod District of the Poltava Region, a power line was damaged when an enemy drone crashed in an open area, according to Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the regional military administration.

Specialists from Poltavaoblenergo JSC are already on site, working to restore power to consumers.

Due to the damage to the grid, approximately 40 customers are currently without power.

Source: Poltava Regional Military Administration.

As of the evening of November 22, due to the difficult situation in the power grid, emergency power outages are currently in effect in five regions—Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy.

On Sunday, November 22, 2026, emergency power outages were implemented in Dnipro, as well as in the Dniprovskyi, Samarivskyi, and Kam’yanskyi districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, special emergency power outage schedules (SEPOS) were implemented.

The situation is most critical in the Odesa region, where repeated strikes have damaged facilities critical to the power supply.

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