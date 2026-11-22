On the evening of Sunday, November 22, 2026, the death toll from the Russian strike on the village of Dymer in the Vyshhorod District of Kyiv Oblast rose to three after rescue workers recovered the body of another victim from under the rubble of a residential building.

According to updated information from emergency services, the identities of two of the victims have already been confirmed—a woman born in 1978 and a teenager born in 2008. The search and rescue operation at the site of the strike is ongoing.

Rescue services also emphasized that cleanup efforts and debris removal are significantly hampered by the constant threat of renewed Russian shelling and air raid alerts, during which rescuers are forced to temporarily suspend their work.

Source: Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers are currently trying to locate 11 people who have not been in contact. Among them are two children. Therefore, work at the site of the destroyed high-rise building continues. Rescue workers and other emergency services are involved in dealing with the aftermath of the attack. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service are also working at the scene. They are helping people who survived the strike or are waiting for information about their loved ones.

On the night of November 22, a Russian drone attacked the village of Dymer in the Vyshhorod District of Kyiv Oblast. The strike destroyed part of a five-story residential building, sparked a fire, and resulted in casualties. According to the State Emergency Service, seven people may be trapped under the rubble.

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