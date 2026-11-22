On Sunday, November 22, 2026, an enemy drone struck the premises of a private enterprise in the Poltava district. This was reported by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration.

According to preliminary information from the regional head, there were no injuries or fatalities as a result of the attack. At present, the relevant services are assessing the extent of the damage and the consequences of the strike.

Earlier today, Russian drones also attacked the premises of a private enterprise in the Kremenchuk district and a residential area in the Lubny district of the region, where, according to preliminary data, there were also no casualties.

Source: Poltava Regional Military Administration.

During the week ending November 22, Russia launched approximately 2,700 drones, nearly 1,460 guided bombs, and 165 missiles of various types at Ukraine. Twenty regions of the country came under Russian attack.

In the Chernihiv region, a mobile fire group from the 105th Border Guard Detachment named after Prince Volodymyr shot down a Russian “Filin” small-caliber cruise missile. The military used an automated system to engage the aerial target.

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