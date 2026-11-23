Ukrainian defenders pushed back the invaders near Ustynivka in the Kharkiv region. At the same time, Russian troops were able to advance in the Zaporizhzhia direction, according to the analytical project DeepState.

Ukrainian defense forces pushed back Russian troops near Ustynivka in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region.

At the same time, the occupiers managed to advance near Verkhnia Tersa in the Polohivsky District of the Zaporizhzhia region, DeepState notes.

In the Pokrovsk direction, servicemen of the 4th Special Operations Brigade “Rubizh” of the National Guard of Ukraine thwarted yet another attempt by Russian occupiers to storm Ukrainian positions using armored vehicles and motorcycles.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 21, the Russian army lost another approximately 2,310 soldiers in the war against Ukraine. In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russian personnel losses have reached approximately 1,637,000, according to estimates by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Chernihiv region, a mobile fire group from the 105th Border Guard Detachment named after Prince Volodymyr shot down a Russian “Filin” small-caliber cruise missile. The military used an automated system to destroy the aerial target.

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