In the Perm Krai of the Russian Federation, the “LUKOIL-Permnefteorgsintez” oil refinery came under attack by drones. The attack was reported on November 23 by the Exilenova+ monitoring Telegram channel.

The facility is located in the city of Perm and is part of the LUKOIL Group. It is one of Russia’s largest oil refineries, capable of processing over 13 million metric tons of crude oil per year. The plant produces gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and lubricants.

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There is currently no information available on the consequences of today’s attack or possible damage to the facility.

Source: Exilenova+

On the night of November 23, drones carried out a series of strikes on one of the key facilities of Russia’s oil transportation infrastructure. A fire broke out after the attack on the Kaleikino oil pumping station.

As a reminder, Russia has restricted operations at the airports in Kazan and Izhevsk.

In the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation, the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery was attacked.

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