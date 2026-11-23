On the night of November 23, drones carried out a series of strikes on one of the key facilities of Russia’s oil transportation infrastructure. A fire broke out following the attack on the Kaleikino oil pumping station, according to Exilenova+.

The drones flew more than 1,200 kilometers from the border with Ukraine to the Republic of Tatarstan, which is part of Russia. The target of the attack was the city of Almetyevsk, near which the large “Kaleikino” oil pumping station is located. Drones had recently attacked this facility, so the strike on the night from Sunday to Monday marked the second large-scale attack on the station. OSINT analysts from the Exilenova+ channel reported on the latest attack on this critical infrastructure hub.

The monitoring channel Astra, citing eyewitnesses, reports that an air raid alert was declared in Tatarstan around midnight. In Almetyevsk, sirens sounded several times throughout the night, and Russian air defenses were active. Toward morning, according to local residents, explosions in the city “rang out every three minutes” amid a large-scale attack.

“The ‘Druzhba’ was hit several times. I can see the fire,” one eyewitness to the shelling told analysts.

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According to OSINT sources, the “Kaleikino” pumping station—which is directly linked to the operation of the “Druzhba” oil pipeline—was the target of the drones. The station handles the blending, pumping, and distribution of oil from Western Siberia, Tatarstan, Udmurtia, and Bashkortostan, including its delivery to the “Druzhba” system. In addition, the Kaleikino pumping station maintains the necessary pressure and ensures uninterrupted oil injection into the main oil pipeline.

Sources: ASTRA, Exilenova+

As a reminder, Russia has restricted operations at the airports in Kazan and Izhevsk.

The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation has been attacked.

Prior to this, the General Staff confirmed that one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in Bashkortostan had been struck.

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