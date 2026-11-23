Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated another 2,471 Russian servicemen. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released updated statistics on enemy casualties.

As of November 23, Russia has lost the following in the war against Ukraine:

personnel—approximately 1,639,641 (+2,471) individuals;

tanks – 12,492 (+5);

armored combat vehicles – 25,941 (+18);

artillery systems – 52,731 (+70);

multiple launch rocket systems – 2,298 (+3);

air defense systems – 1,768 (+1);

aircraft – 452;

helicopters – 356;

ground-based robotic systems – 3,213 (+4);

operational-tactical UAVs – 618,262 (+1,459);

cruise missiles – 5,278;

ships/boats – 35;

submarines – 2;

Vehicles and tanker trucks – 178,713 (+651);

specialized equipment – 4,932 (+7).

Source: General Staff

As a reminder, in the Pokrovsk direction, servicemen of the 4th “Rubizh” Special Operations Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine thwarted yet another attempt by Russian occupiers to storm Ukrainian positions using armored vehicles and motorcycles.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 21, the Russian army lost another approximately 2,310 soldiers in the war against Ukraine. In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russian personnel losses have reached approximately 1,637,000, according to estimates by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Chernihiv region, a mobile fire group from the 105th Border Guard Detachment named after Prince Volodymyr shot down a Russian “Filin” small-caliber cruise missile. The military used an automated system to destroy the aerial target.

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