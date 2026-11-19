Victoria, 45, of the 111th Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces, sustained severe injuries in February 2025 during the evacuation of a soldier. A Russian FPV drone attacked the vehicle in which the medic was traveling. Eight pieces of shrapnel struck her in the head, neck, and both legs.

Victoria is originally from the Donetsk region. Before the full-scale invasion, she worked as a nurse in the surgical ward, and during the ATO, she helped wounded Ukrainian defenders. After the war began, she immediately decided to join the military.

After a long period of treatment and rehabilitation, she returned to duty. Since October 2025, Viktoria has been serving as a medic in the 2nd Battalion of the 111th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces.

She has been honored with several awards for her courage and dedication. At home, her mother and two daughters await her return. Her husband also serves in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Despite what she has been through, “Mama” has no plans to leave the army and wants to continue her service even after the war ends.

Source: 111th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

As a reminder, as of 10:00 p.m. on November 6, there had been 180 combat engagements on the front lines. Russian troops carried out 53 airstrikes, dropped 170 guided bombs, and deployed over 3,600 kamikaze drones.

Recently, operators from the SHADOW PACK unit of the 3rd Separate Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the support of drone crews, carried out a successful operation to clear Russian positions directly on Russian territory.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have advanced in the Sumy and Donetsk regions and thwarted Russian offensives, according to the ISW.

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