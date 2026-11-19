On November 19, operators from the 413th “Raid” Unmanned Systems Regiment struck a Russian “Grad” multiple-launch rocket system in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukrainian military personnel continue to detect and destroy Russian artillery, particularly multiple rocket launchers.

Operators from the regiment’s 2nd Battalion carried out the strike on the enemy position.

Judging by the released footage, a BM-21 “Grad” MLRS was struck by a Ukrainian drone.





This is a 122-mm multiple launch rocket system equipped with 40 launch tubes for rocket projectiles. The Russian army uses such systems to shell Ukrainian positions.

The video of the combat operation was released by the 413th Separate “Raid” Unmanned Systems Regiment.

Ukrainian Airborne Forces destroyed the occupiers’ positions and equipment in the Kupiansk sector.

There were 148 combat engagements on the front lines, with the heaviest fighting in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 2,280 Russian occupiers on the front lines.

Over the past day, 140 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines, with the Pokrovsk sector remaining the most intense.

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