In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, operators from the “Apex” unmanned systems battalion of the “Forpost” brigade struck a Russian PTS-2 amphibious transporter.

During aerial reconnaissance, border guards spotted the vehicle moving through the area and subsequently struck it with FPV drones.

As a result of the attack, the transporter caught fire and sustained critical damage.

The PTS-2 is used to transport troops, weapons, and cargo across water obstacles.

Source: “Apex” Unmanned Systems Battalion of the “Forpost” Brigade.

The day before, crews of Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets struck a location where Russian drone operators were stationed in the town of Bilytske, Donetsk Oblast. The operation was carried out by pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force.

Throughout November 16 and into the night of November 17, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a series of successful strikes against the Russian army’s reconnaissance and electronic warfare assets.

On November 17 and 18, the Ukrainian military struck Russian military logistics facilities in the Luhansk and Kursk regions and confirmed damage to three Russian military transport aircraft. One of the aircraft—an Il-76—sustained very significant damage.

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