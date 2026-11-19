Russian occupation forces continue to attempt to advance toward Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region, using infiltration tactics with small infantry groups, but are suffering casualties even on the outskirts of the city. Orikhiv remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This was reported by Anastasia Shevchenko, deputy spokesperson for the “South” Military Group.

According to her, the occupiers are trying to quietly approach the town as closely as possible in small infantry groups, but Ukrainian units detect their movements in time and engage them with fire. The enemy is unable to either approach the city or continue its advance in this direction.

Anastasia Shevchenko also reported that since the beginning of November 2026, units of the “South” Military Group have eliminated 4,025 Russian servicemen and 1,857 pieces of enemy weaponry and military equipment.

Source: Ukrinform.

In recent days, Russian occupation forces have advanced on several sections of the front in Donetsk Oblast. In particular, changes were recorded near settlements in the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk districts.

Over the past 24 hours, 205 battles took place on the front lines, and 80 occupiers were neutralized in the Pokrovsk direction.

The Russians have intensified their offensive on Dobropillia and Kostiantynivka, according to Zelenskyy.

Video: GUR fighters ambushed the occupiers in the Kakhovka Forest.

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