After a Russian drone struck a civilian target in the capital, Russian propaganda began shifting the blame for the attack onto Ukrainian air defenses.

The Center for Countering Disinformation emphasizes that a direct hit by a Russian UAV on a civilian facility was recorded.

Source: Center for Countering Disinformation.

On Thursday, November 19, Russian forces launched an attack on the capital using kamikaze drones. The consequences of the attack were observed in three districts of Kyiv.

As a reminder, in Kyiv, a drone struck an office building in the Podilsky district.

Russia also attacked a private home in Novi Petrivtsi in the Kyiv region.

Four people were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack.

Read us on