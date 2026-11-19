Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the process of coordinating a prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia is in its final stages. According to him, the security services of both countries are currently cross-checking lists of individuals who may be included in the exchange.

The press secretary for the Russian dictator noted that Moscow expects the exchange to take place in the near future. He emphasized that the security services of Russia and Ukraine are currently cross-checking the lists for the prisoner exchange.

The day before, Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Commissioner for Human Rights, revealed new details regarding preparations for a large-scale prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia. According to him, the Russian side has confirmed its readiness to work on an exchange involving at least 1,000 people, as well as to consider including Ukrainian civilians on the lists.

This is being reported by Russian propaganda media.

We previously reported that on Friday, October 23, Ukraine repatriated 270 of its prisoners of war from Russian captivity.

Read us on