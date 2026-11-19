Since the beginning of 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have struck more than 2 million Russian military targets using unmanned aerial vehicles. In particular, Ukrainian drone operators have killed or seriously wounded more than 320,000 Russian servicemen.

All recorded hits have been entered into the DELTA combat system and verified by specialists from the Brave1 defense cluster. In addition to enemy personnel, the drones strike a wide range of military targets: air defense systems, electronic warfare and reconnaissance systems, armored vehicles, motor vehicles and motorcycles, boats, ground-based robotic systems, command posts, and warehouses.

October has so far been the most successful month for unmanned systems units, with over 257,000 strikes verified—nearly 2.5 times the figure for January 2026.

According to data from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the trend in strikes on enemy targets by unmanned aerial vehicles over the first 11 months of 2026 is as follows:

January – approximately 105,800;

February – approximately 105,300;

March – about 157,200;

April – about 160,730;

May – approximately 181,128;

June – about 200,220;

July – about 226,370;

August – about 252,460;

September – about 255,930;

October – approximately 257,264;

November 1–17 – approximately 97,690.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine noted that, in particular, more than 320,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or seriously wounded since the beginning of the year.

Source: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours on November 18, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,970 Russian occupiers.

There were 205 battles on the front lines over the past day, and 80 occupiers were neutralized in the Pokrovsk direction.

The Russians have intensified their offensive on Dobropillia and Kostiantynivka, according to Zelenskyy.

Video: GUR fighters ambushed the occupiers in the Kakhovka Forest.

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