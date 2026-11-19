Fighters from “Ghosts,” a special operations unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, carried out a series of successful strikes against high-value targets of the Russian occupation army. The Main Intelligence Directorate’s press service released a video of the intelligence operatives’ combat operations.

According to intelligence reports, the strikes on enemy targets took place in late October and early November 2026. Ukrainian operators targeted the invaders’ air defense systems, communications systems, power supply facilities, and logistics infrastructure.

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In particular, the special forces destroyed or disabled a “Tor-M1” anti-aircraft missile system, a Starlink satellite communication jamming station, and enemy communication antennas. In addition, armored combat vehicles, mobile fire teams, engineering and military vehicles—including trucks—as well as fuel and lubricant storage tanks and a transformer at a power substation were struck.

Source: Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours on November 18, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,970 Russian occupiers.

There were 205 battles on the front lines over the past day, and 80 occupiers were neutralized in the Pokrovsk direction.

The Russians have intensified their offensive on Dobropillia and Kostiantynivka, according to Zelenskyy.

Video: GUR fighters ambushed the occupiers in the Kakhovka Forest.

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