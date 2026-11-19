On November 19, in Myrhorod, Poltava Oblast, a Russian attack drone struck an open area near a residential neighborhood. This was reported by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration.

According to preliminary data, one person was injured as a result of the explosion. The shock wave and debris also partially destroyed and damaged nearby residential buildings and outbuildings.

Relevant services are working at the scene; information regarding the exact extent of the damage and the condition of the injured person is currently being verified.

Source: Vitaliy Dyakivnych, Poltava Regional Military Administration.

On Thursday, November 19, 2026, Russian troops carried out an airstrike on the village of Myrne in the Sloviansk community in Donetsk Oblast, using a FAB-250 aerial bomb. An elderly couple—an 80-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman—were injured in the attack.

On Thursday, November 19, Russian troops attacked Izium in the Kharkiv region. The strike destroyed the entrance to an apartment building; people may be trapped under the rubble. At least 12 people were injured, including four children.

On the morning of November 19, Russian drones attacked civilian infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast. The strike destroyed two non-residential buildings, and four more apartment buildings were damaged.

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