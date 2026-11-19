As a result of the Russian shelling of Izyum in the Kharkiv region on November 19, 21 people were injured, including four children. The enemy strike destroyed the entrance to a high-rise apartment building.

According to law enforcement officials, Russian troops shelled Izyum on the afternoon of November 19. The strike destroyed one of the entrances to a residential high-rise building.

“Preliminary reports indicate that 21 people were injured, including four children. All of the injured are receiving medical care,” the police statement said.

Cars were also damaged as a result of the attack. In addition, a fire broke out in an apartment in the building across from the site of the strike.

Emergency services are working at the site of the shelling. Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the Russian attack.

A criminal case has been opened regarding this incident under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—war crimes.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Police on Telegram.

On Thursday, November 19, Russian troops attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region. The strike destroyed the entrance to an apartment building; people may be trapped under the rubble. At least 12 people were injured, including four children.

On the morning of November 19, Russian drones attacked civilian infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast. The strike destroyed two non-residential buildings, and four more apartment buildings were damaged.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 18, Russian forces carried out 1,733 strikes on the Donetsk region. Eight settlements came under enemy fire, and residential buildings, an educational institution, and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

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