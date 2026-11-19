Russian dictator Vladimir Putin threatened Ukraine with a more extensive response to the strike on the Crimean Bridge. He stated that Russia’s actions would be “much more painful” and also announced that Moscow was withdrawing from negotiations following the attack on the bridge.

Putin claims that the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked what he described as “an exclusively civilian facility.”

According to him, the Crimean Bridge has not been used for the Russian military’s needs—the transport of military equipment, ammunition, and petroleum products—for quite some time.

At the same time, the Russian president acknowledged that the road section of the Crimean Bridge had sustained “serious damage.”

“Our retaliatory actions… will be far more painful than what the Kyiv regime did to the bridge… With modern precision weapons, this is not all that difficult to do,” Putin stated.

The Russian president also said that he had discussed with the Russian Security Council the possibility of a ceasefire regarding energy infrastructure and commercial vessels in the Black Sea.

According to him, he asked the meeting participants to give this issue further consideration and return to it, hoping that an agreement could be reached.

However, following the strikes on the Crimean Bridge, the Kremlin’s position, according to Putin, has changed.

“I asked everyone to think it over and return to this issue in the hope that, perhaps, we might be able to agree on something. But after the strikes on the Crimean Bridge, we will not negotiate. We will respond,” the Kremlin leader stated.

Thus, Putin publicly threatened Ukraine with new strikes and announced his refusal to negotiate a possible ceasefire regarding energy facilities and commercial vessels in the Black Sea.

About 6,000 metric tons of Russian steel ended up at the bottom of the Kerch-Yenikale Canal as a result of the destruction of the Crimean Bridge’s structures on the night of November 17. As a result, according to the author of the report, shipping between the Black and Azov Seas is effectively blocked: outside the artificial channel, the strait is too shallow for large vessels to pass through.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack again. Sergey Aksyonov, the Gauleiter of occupied Crimea, reported the attack, noting that traffic across the bridge had been temporarily suspended.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack once again. OSINT sources report that the bridge’s road arch may have fallen into the water, while the Russian-appointed occupation authorities in Crimea announced the suspension of traffic across the bridge.

Robert Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, with the call sign “Madyar,” published images of the drones used to strike the Kerch Bridge on November 17. He also revealed the units involved in the joint operation.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with Transportation Minister Dmitry Yadrov shortly after the drone attack on the Crimean Bridge, but did not inquire about the consequences of the strike. Instead, during the meeting at the Kremlin, they discussed the development of the transportation sector and improvements to rail transport, even though trains were delayed for several hours due to the attack.

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