Debris from an enemy drone fell in Kyiv’s Podilsky District; the city is under attack by drones. The Air Force reported this on the afternoon of November 19.

According to military sources, the air attack on the capital is ongoing: as of 3:02 p.m., jet-powered drones have been detected over the city, particularly in the Obolon and downtown areas, and another group of “Geran”-type strike drones is approaching Kyiv at low altitude (100–200 meters).

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Drones are being actively shot down: during an enemy airstrike, debris from a Russian drone was reported to have fallen in the Podilskyi district. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko. According to preliminary reports, the UAV debris fell near a three-story building; no fire broke out at the site. Emergency services are already on their way to the location.

Source: Vitali Klitschko on Telegram/Air Force.

On Thursday, November 19, Russian troops attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region. The strike destroyed the entrance to an apartment building; people may be trapped under the rubble. At least 12 people were injured, including four children.

On the morning of November 19, Russian drones attacked civilian infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast. The strike destroyed two non-residential buildings, and four more apartment buildings were damaged.

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