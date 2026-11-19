In Kursk, Russia, at least 11 local residents were injured during a morning drone attack on November 19, 2026, including a 12-year-old boy whom rescue workers pulled from the rubble of a private home. This was reported by Alexander Khinshtein, governor of the Kursk region.

At least eight explosions were heard in the city during the attack, and smoke rose in the city center. Drones shot down by air defense systems in central Kursk damaged the buildings of the arbitration court, the central city library, the community center, and the medical college, as well as the facade and windows of the emergency room.

In addition to administrative buildings, debris and the blast wave damaged six apartment buildings and several private homes. One of the drones crashed in the courtyard of a high-rise building on Karl Marx Street, where it shattered windows and set parked cars on fire. A large crater formed at the crash site in the northwestern part of the city.

Source: The Moscow Times.

On the night of November 19, drones attacked Almetyevsk, where local residents reported at least 16 powerful explosions. One of the possible targets is said to be the “Kaleikino” oil pumping station, owned by Transneft.

Prior to this, the General Staff confirmed that one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in Bashkortostan had been struck.

Read us on