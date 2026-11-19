Russia plans to increase its military presence in the occupied territories of the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin made this statement while commenting on the strikes on the Kerch Bridge.

According to him, Moscow already has an alternative land route to occupied Crimea via so-called “Novorossiya.” It runs through the occupied Ukrainian regions.

Putin linked the development of this route to the attacks on the Kerch Bridge, following which Russia has been forced to seek alternative routes to the peninsula.

The land corridor through the occupied territories is of vital importance for Russian military logistics and supplies to Crimea.

Approximately 6,000 metric tons of Russian steel ended up at the bottom of the Kerch-Yenikale Canal as a result of the destruction of the Crimean Bridge’s structures on the night of November 17. As a result, according to the author of the report, navigation between the Black and Azov Seas is effectively blocked: outside the artificial channel, the strait is too shallow for large vessels to pass.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack again. Sergey Aksyonov, the Gauleiter of occupied Crimea, reported the attack, noting that traffic across the bridge had been temporarily suspended.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack once again. OSINT sources report that the bridge’s road arch may have fallen into the water, while the Russian-appointed occupation authorities in Crimea announced the suspension of traffic across the bridge.

Robert Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, with the call sign “Madyar,” published images of the drones used to strike the Kerch Bridge on November 17. He also revealed the units involved in the joint operation.

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