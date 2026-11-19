Ruslan Tsalikov, the former first deputy defense minister of the Russian Federation, was sentenced to 10 years in a maximum-security prison.

He was found guilty of bribery, embezzlement of public funds, and money laundering.

In addition to the prison term, the court fined him 500 million rubles, stripped him of his state awards, and barred him from holding public office for 15 years after his release. After the verdict was announced, Tsalikov was taken into custody in the courtroom.

The prosecution had sought an 18-year prison sentence for him. At the same time, the court dismissed the charge of organizing a criminal group.

Tsalikov worked with Sergei Shoigu while at the Ministry of Emergency Situations and later followed him to the Russian Ministry of Defense. He served as deputy minister from 2012 to 2024.

Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Russian Security Council, made a series of statements regarding the war on the eve of a new round of trilateral talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia in Abu Dhabi. He claims that Kyiv is allegedly not ready for decisions that could ensure long-term peace, and that Ukraine and its European partners are supposedly preparing for a continuation of hostilities.

In a 2026 Russian textbook on the basics of life safety, students are warned about alleged total surveillance by Apple and Google, as well as the dangers of using smartphones and cryptocurrencies. The manual was edited by Yulia Shoigu, the eldest daughter of former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Leonid Gornin, Russia’s first deputy defense minister, who is responsible for the army’s financial support, owns luxury real estate in Moscow and the Moscow region with a total value of approximately $6.4 million.

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