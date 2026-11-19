In occupied Crimea, starting Friday, November 20, 2026, there are plans to launch passenger boats across the Kerch Strait to transport people following damage to the bridge. These vessels will not transport passenger cars, and passengers will be prohibited from bringing gasoline in cans on board. This was announced by Oleg Kryuchkov, an advisor to the so-called “head” of the occupied peninsula.

According to him, the logistics of the crossing will involve multimodal transport: passengers will be taken by bus to the “Crimea” port in Kerch, from where the ferries will sail to the “Caucasus” port on the Taman Peninsula. On the other side, passengers will transfer to buses bound for Taman or Krasnodar—depending on the tickets they purchased. The occupying administration promises that travel on the boats themselves will be free of charge.

At the same time, there will be no ferries for transporting private vehicles across the strait in the near future. Weather conditions pose an additional obstacle to the route’s stable operation—due to storms in the Kerch Strait, boat service may be suspended several times a week. In particular, on November 19, the occupiers had already suspended ferry service due to inclement weather, with wind gusts reaching 22 meters per second and waves 1.2 meters high.

Source: Russian media.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack again. OSINT sources reported that a vehicle arch of the bridge had fallen into the water, while the Russian-appointed occupying authorities in Crimea announced a suspension of traffic across the bridge.

Robert Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces and known by the call sign Madyar, published images of the drones used to strike the Kerch Bridge on November 17. He also revealed the units involved in the joint operation.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with Transportation Minister Dmitry Yadrov shortly after the drone attack on the Crimean Bridge, but did not inquire about the consequences of the strike. Instead, during the meeting in the Kremlin, they discussed the development of the transportation sector and improvements to rail transport, even though trains were delayed due to the attack.

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