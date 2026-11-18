During the operation, Ukrainian units used a new communications system that allowed them to bypass the limitations of the Starlink satellite network.

According to the Financial Times, instead of Starshield, the military deployed a network of relay drones.

These so-called “flying modems” provide stable communication between operators and missiles over distances of hundreds of kilometers, allowing their trajectory to be adjusted right up until the moment of impact.

The new technology also enhances the resilience of drones and missiles against air defense systems and electronic warfare.

According to the publication, Russia is also developing a similar system, but the Ukrainian military has already found ways to counter it.

Source: Financial Times.

About 6,000 metric tons of Russian steel ended up at the bottom of the Kerch-Yenikale Canal as a result of the destruction of the Crimean Bridge’s structures on the night of November 17. As a result, shipping between the Black and Azov Seas is, according to the author of the report, effectively blocked: outside the artificial channel, the strait is too shallow for large vessels to pass through.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack again. Sergey Aksyonov, the Gauleiter of occupied Crimea, reported the attack, noting that traffic across the bridge had been temporarily suspended.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack once again. OSINT sources report that the bridge’s road arch may have collapsed into the water, while the Russian-appointed occupation authorities in Crimea announced the suspension of traffic across the bridge.

Robert Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, with the call sign “Madyar,” published images of the drones used to strike the Kerch Bridge on November 17. He also revealed the units involved in the joint operation.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with Transportation Minister Dmitry Yadrov shortly after the drone attack on the Crimean Bridge, but did not inquire about the consequences of the strike. Instead, during the meeting at the Kremlin, they discussed the development of the transportation sector and improvements to rail transport, even though trains were delayed for several hours due to the attack.

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