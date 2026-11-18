As a result of enemy shelling of Odesa on November 18, 2026, the Museum of Contemporary Art building sustained damage.

According to representatives of the institution, the shock wave damaged the facade and interior walls of the building. According to museum director Semyon Kantor, the explosion shattered seven large display cases on the first floor and eight windows on the second floor and on the sides of the building. As a result, some of the exhibits fell from their mounts.

There were no visitors in the museum at the time of the attack, as the museum was preparing to open. None of the employees were injured—the protective film covering the windows prevented serious injuries.

The team plans to begin restoration work as early as November 19 and hopes to reopen the museum within a few days.

This was reported on the museum’s Instagram page.

Zelenskyy responded to Russia’s strikes on downtown Odesa.

Rescue workers shared photos and videos of the destruction following the triple attack by Russia. The shelling on November 18 resulted in fatalities and injuries.

The death toll in Odesa has risen due to the Russian attack.

Four people were injured in central Vinnytsia due to a Russian attack.

Grass caught fire in Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district after debris from a drone fell.

In Dnipro, the Austrian consulate and a high school were damaged; there are injured.

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