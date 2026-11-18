Russian energy magnate Yuri Shamara, who has found himself at the center of a spy scandal in the United Kingdom, is one of the financial backers of Russian aggression. In his role, he resembles Konstantin Malofeev, the founder of the Tsargrad TV channel.

The authors of the article note that while Malofeev has openly financed proxy forces in Donbas and promoted imperialist ideas since 2014, Yuri Shamara acts as a more covert “hybrid patron.”

Instead of making public political statements, Shamara focuses on covert oil shipments and funding entities affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church. However, the ultimate effect of their activities is similar: Malofeev’s organizations work to provide media support and recruit mercenaries, while Shamara’s business supplies fuel to the Russian military infrastructure and uses the Russian Orthodox Church to launder capital and obtain political immunity in Russia.

For Ukraine, the “Shamara case” is a vivid example of the interplay between oil, blood, and ecclesiastical power in Putin’s system.

The publication emphasizes that funding the Moscow Patriarchate through Shamara’s family foundation constitutes direct participation in the humanitarian war against Ukraine and gives Kyiv compelling arguments to press its Western partners to freeze the foreign assets of all Russian "Orthodox oligarchs."

This is detailed in an investigation by “Delovaya Stolitsa” on how the Kremlin uses religion and big business in its hybrid war against Ukraine.

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church stated that God determines the victors in wars.

In addition, Russian Patriarch Kirill has complained about Ukraine to all religious and state leaders around the world.

Earlier, we also reported that Ukrainians trust Metropolitan Epiphanius the most among church leaders, according to a poll.

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