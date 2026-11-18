In Moscow, the case of Second Lieutenant Pavel Gudochkin, who is accused of murdering Russian soldiers who refused to pay bribes, has been referred to court.

He had previously served a 16-year sentence for complicity in a contract killing but was pardoned by Putin and sent to fight in the war against Ukraine.

According to investigators, Gudochkin, together with Lieutenant Gennady Kazakov, formed a criminal group within the 272nd Motorized Rifle Regiment. They extorted money in exchange for exemption from assaults, medical care, and leave. Those who refused to pay were beaten or sent on missions they knew would be fatal.

There are 46 alleged incidents in the Gudochkin case. At the same time, a collective complaint filed by the regiment’s servicemen cited approximately 300 potential victims of the criminal group.

According to the publication, the bodies of those killed may have been hidden in abandoned locations or destroyed by explosions to cover up the crimes. Gudochkin himself, according to the investigation, was the direct perpetrator, while Kazakov is believed to be the group’s organizer.

In Moscow, the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation—the aggressor state—announced the arrest of a woman suspected of involvement in the bombing of Serhiy Zavorotny’s car.

Polish-speaking media have cast doubt on the authenticity of the correspondence that the Russian FSB showed in a video about the arrest of two alleged agents of the Polish intelligence services in the Kaliningrad region.

In Russia, the aggressor state, the FSB announced the detention of two Polish citizens in the Kaliningrad region. The Russian intelligence service accused them of working for Polish intelligence services. These claims have not been independently verified in the report.

Starting March 1, 2027, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation will be able to access complete information about customers of Russian cryptocurrency exchanges and exchange services. This includes passport information, tax identification numbers, phone numbers and email addresses, bank account and crypto wallet details, transaction and correspondence history, as well as other information stored by the platforms.

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