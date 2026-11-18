On the evening of November 18, the Russian army attacked energy infrastructure facilities in the south of the Odesa region. Power outages were reported as a result of the strikes. Energy officials are currently assessing the consequences of the Russian attack.

“As a result of the strikes, power outages have been reported in parts of the Bolhrad and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi districts of the region. Fortunately, there were no casualties,” the statement said.

Kiper emphasized that energy officials are currently assessing the consequences of the attacks and working on restoration efforts.

This was reported with reference to Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration.

Zelenskyy reacted to Russia’s strikes on central Odesa.

Rescue workers shared photos and videos of the destruction following the triple attack by the Russian Federation. The shelling on November 18 resulted in fatalities and injuries.

The death toll in Odesa has risen due to the Russian attack.

Four people were injured in central Vinnytsia due to a Russian attack.

Grass caught fire in Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district after debris from a drone fell.

In Dnipro, the Austrian consulate and a high school were damaged; there are injured.

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