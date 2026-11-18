Ukrainian defenders killed Russian soldier Alexei Borisov on the front lines; he had previously won a number of kickboxing awards.

Alexei Borisov was born on May 1, 1999, and had been practicing kickboxing, karate, and hockey since childhood. At the junior level, he won the Caucasus Championship, became a two-time champion of the Russian Federation, and took bronze at the World Kickboxing Championship.

Later, the Russian signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense and took part in the armed aggression against Ukraine. Ukrainian defenders eliminated the invader back in November 2025, but this information only came to light after he was posthumously awarded a Russian state honor in November 2026.

Source: “Glavkom.”

Former Russian national volleyball team player Alexander Kimerov went missing during the war against Ukraine. He was last in contact on August 16.

Ukrainian troops killed Russian occupier Konstantin Zarubin on the front lines; he had previously played field hockey. He was a champion of the 9th Winter Spartakiad for Russian schoolchildren.

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