In the Cherkasy region, the former director of a company that provided appraisal and technical consulting services was notified that he is suspected of official negligence. According to the investigation, he significantly underestimated the market value of a land plot measuring nearly 0.5 hectares. As a result, the local budget lost over one million hryvnias from its sale.

The Cherkasy resident was notified of the charges under the procedural supervision of the Cherkasy District Prosecutor’s Office. He is charged with official negligence that caused serious consequences for the public interest. The charges fall under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. According to the investigation, in November 2025, the man held the position of director of a limited liability company in Cherkasy. The company operated in the fields of engineering, geology, and geodesy, and also provided technical consulting services.

Investigators believe that while performing his official duties, the director improperly assessed a land plot. He significantly underestimated its market value. The 0.4739-hectare plot is located within the administrative boundaries of the Ruskopolya Village Council in the Cherkasy District. As a result, the community received less money from the sale of the plot than it could have. According to the prosecutor’s office, the local budget lost more than 1 million hryvnias. The investigating judge imposed a preventive measure on the suspect in the form of a personal commitment. This means that the man must comply with the procedural obligations specified by the court.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Cherkasy District Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Cherkasy Oblast. If the man is found guilty in court, he could face two to five years in prison. The penalty under this article also includes a ban on holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities for up to three years, as well as a fine ranging from 250 to 750 non-taxable minimum incomes.

At the same time, the notification of suspicion does not mean that the man has already been found guilty. According to the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law and by a court conviction. This was reported by the Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

In the Cherkasy region, a local resident suspected of treason has been apprehended. According to the investigation, the man collected and passed on information to Russia’s FSB regarding the deployment locations of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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