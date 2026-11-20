On November 20, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided bombs.

One of them landed near an apartment building in the Kosmichny district.

Two women were injured. Their injuries are not serious, and the victims are receiving medical care.

A series of explosions was also heard in the city. In addition to guided bombs, the occupiers are attacking Zaporizhzhia with “Banderole” missiles.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

On the morning of November 20, a Russian FPV drone attacked a tram in the Zavodskyi district of Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the strike, a woman sustained shrapnel wounds. Medical personnel are providing her with the necessary care.

In Zaporizhzhia, following the morning Russian attacks on November 17, the number of wounded rose to 42, while two local residents were killed in the shelling. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

A Russian FPV drone killed a 70-year-old man in the village of Kushugum in the Zaporizhzhia district. Another person was injured as a result of the attack on Zaporizhzhia—a 57-year-old woman sustained injuries.

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