On November 20, a backup transformer near the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant—which had previously been repaired during a local ceasefire—was destroyed once again.

The equipment is located near the Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant.

The transformer had been repaired during the eighth local ceasefire, organized through the agency’s mediation. However, the equipment was subsequently destroyed again as a result of shelling.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi expressed disappointment over the repeated damage to energy infrastructure and called for maximum military restraint near all Ukrainian nuclear facilities.

Meanwhile, the agency’s experts continue to work on restoring the Dniprovska substation and connecting the Zaporizhzhia NPP to an external power line.

Source: IAEA.

The situation at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP remains challenging: all six power units are in “cold shutdown” mode, and the water level in the cooling pond has dropped to 12.27 meters, below the minimum required level of 15 meters. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

At the 70th session of the IAEA General Conference, 63 countries supported a resolution on nuclear safety, security, and safeguards in Ukraine. The document, in particular, calls for the withdrawal of unauthorized Russian military and other personnel from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the restoration of Ukraine’s full sovereign control over the plant.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will send missions to 19 electrical substations that are critical to the operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

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