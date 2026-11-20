A video has been posted online showing a Ukrainian pilot in action as he destroyed a Russian Shahed attack drone using the aircraft’s onboard cannon.

The footage shows the Ukrainian aircraft approaching the enemy drone and opening fire on it. After being hit, the drone caught fire but continued moving toward a populated area.

The pilot tracked the damaged “Shahed” and monitored its flight until it crashed in a field outside the village, away from residential areas.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/680288a77a105/original-33-1.mp4

The author of the post noted the pilot’s skill: after hitting the target, he did not waste additional ammunition, made sure the drone had crashed in a safe location, and continued carrying out his combat mission.

A Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter pilot with the call sign “West” destroyed two Russian drones while repelling yet another enemy air attack. To take down the first target, the pilot used an air-to-air missile, and he shot down the second with an aircraft cannon.

A pilot of the Ukrainian Air Force with the call sign “West,” while pursuing the first enemy drone, locked onto the target and destroyed it with an air-to-air missile.

As a reminder, during an operation against Russian logistics, Ukrainian drone operators tracked down a Mi-8 helicopter and struck it after it landed. This was reported by the corps’ press service on October 30.

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