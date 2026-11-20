The National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II in Kyiv was once again damaged by a Russian attack on the capital on November 20. The building was damaged by a blast wave.

“On the night of November 20, the Hall of Fame and the entrance area of the museum’s main building were damaged by a blast wave. This is the third time our memorial complex has been damaged since the start of the full-scale invasion. It is both symbolic and painful: the “United by Liberty” photo exhibition is on display in the panoramic windows of the Hall of Fame,” reads a post on Facebook.

The Museum noted that the exhibition opened on July 4, 2026—the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence— and that it tells the 140-year history of the Statue of Liberty in New York—a symbol of democracy, dignity, and hope for the entire free world.

“The glass is shattered—but the exhibition remains. The names on the marble are still there. ‘United by Freedom’ continues to speak even through the damaged windows: freedom is not destroyed by explosions, and the peoples who defend it remain united. The museum is open. Memory cannot be destroyed. Thank you to the defenders,” the statement reads.

As a reminder, Russia attacked the Leonid Kuchma House Museum in the Chernihiv region.

On November 20, a Russian attack on Kyiv destroyed the Milfey confectionery plant.

We would like to add that the State Emergency Service has released the first footage showing the aftermath of Russia’s nighttime attack on Kyiv.

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