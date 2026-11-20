In Lviv, authorities are cleaning up the aftermath of a Russian attack that took place early in the morning on the night of November 20, which damaged the road surface at the Sknyliv train station, a dormitory, a private home, and other structures. Two people were killed and 10 others were injured as a result of the strike.

“We convened an emergency response commission. We now have detailed information about the consequences of the nighttime Russian attack on Lviv,” the mayor wrote.

According to him, the most extensive damage was recorded in the area of Aviatsiina Street. The Sknyliv railway station and the roadway were damaged.

“The street is currently blocked. Our task is to clear the road as quickly as possible and restore traffic. We will begin work as soon as law enforcement allows,” Sadovyi stated.

Ukrzaliznytsia reported that the ticket terminal at the Sknyliv train station was damaged as a result of the Russians’ morning attack on Lviv.

“After receiving a threat alert from the monitoring center, the electric train engineer, who was approaching the station at the time, stopped the train as it was entering the station and evacuated the passengers. The station was not operational,” the company’s statement reads.

According to preliminary information, there are fatalities and injuries as a result of the strike on the station and the surrounding area. The information is being verified. No railway workers were injured.

Rescue workers and other emergency services continue to operate at the scene. “Ukrzaliznytsia” is assessing the impact of the attack on the railway infrastructure.

Andriy Sadovyi also reported damage to a dormitory. According to preliminary estimates, 35 people live there. City authorities have assured that residents in need of temporary housing will be offered accommodations in other dormitories or hotels. Social services will work with each person individually.

On Lazarenko Street, debris damaged five cars and a playground. In Lysynychi, the roof of a private home was damaged.

Due to the attack on the region’s energy infrastructure, there have been disruptions to public transit and water supply. Some pumping stations have been switched to generators. Currently, according to the mayor, the city’s main systems are operational.

The mayor of Lviv ordered that damaged buildings be inspected as quickly as possible, that paperwork for compensation be processed, and that residents be assisted with the replacement of windows and doors. Where immediate repairs are not possible, damaged premises must be temporarily closed before the cold weather sets in.

“All city services are operational. I thank the rescue workers, medical personnel, utility workers, and everyone who is currently helping to address the aftermath of the attack,” Sadovyi said.

The mayor of Lviv expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and provided updated information on the victims.

“Unfortunately, two people have died. Ten injured people were taken to city hospitals. Four were treated and released for outpatient care. Six remain in hospitals, two of whom are in serious condition,” the mayor wrote.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported this on Telegram.

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