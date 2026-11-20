In the Sumy region, artillerymen from the 47th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Semen Loshchenko launched a HIMARS missile strike against a Russian Marine Corps battalion command post. The strike eliminated more than 20 Russian servicemen, mostly officers.

The Ukrainian artillerymen targeted three single-story buildings with basements, which housed the command post of the 2nd Battalion of the 145th Regiment of the 810th Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation’s Black Sea Fleet.

A precise HIMARS missile strike destroyed the command post along with more than 20 Russian servicemen. According to the 8th Airborne Corps, most of the eliminated occupiers were officers.

“There is no sea in the Sumy region. Accordingly, there should be no enemy marines here either—our artillerymen gave them a proper send-off,” Ukrainian paratroopers commented on the results of the strike.

The communications department of the 8th Airborne Assault Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the results of the operation.

As a reminder, in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, operators from the “Apex” unmanned systems battalion of the “Forpost” brigade struck a Russian PTS-2 amphibious transporter.

Throughout November 16 and into the night of November 17, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a series of successful strikes against the Russian army’s reconnaissance and electronic warfare assets.

On November 17 and 18, Ukrainian forces struck Russian military logistics facilities in the Luhansk and Kursk regions and confirmed damage to three Russian military transport aircraft. One of the aircraft—an Il-76—sustained very significant damage.

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