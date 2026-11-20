Russian troops launched a drone strike on the house-museum of Ukraine’s second president, Leonid Kuchma, in the village of Chaikine, Novhorod-Siverskyi District, Chernihiv Oblast. The attack caused a fire in the building.

“This morning, November 20, at approximately 9:50 a.m., an enemy strike (presumably by an FPV drone) was recorded in the village of Chaikine. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out in the house-museum of Ukraine’s second President, Leonid Kuchma,” he wrote.

According to Oleksandr Seliverstov, no reports of casualties have been received so far. The circumstances of the attack and additional details regarding its consequences are being investigated.

This was reported on Facebook by Oleksandr Seliverstov, head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration.

On November 20, a Russian attack on Kyiv destroyed the Milfey confectionery plant. The production facility sustained significant damage during the shelling, company representatives reported.

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of and morning of November 20, critical Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities were damaged. Due to the destruction of power grids, nuclear power plants were forced to reduce their generation capacity.

On the morning of November 20, Russian troops struck a DTEK energy facility in the Odesa region. As a result of the attack, 41,000 households in the Odesa and Rozdilna districts were temporarily left without power.

On the night of November 20, Russian troops struck transportation and industrial infrastructure in the Korosten district of Zhytomyr region. One person was injured as a result of the attack.

The State Emergency Service released the first footage following the Russian strikes on the capital on the night of November 20. According to preliminary data, three people were killed in the attack, 11 others were injured, and one person was evacuated.

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