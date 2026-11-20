Power outages occurred in Odesa and the Odesa region during the air raid alert. As soon as the security situation allows, utility workers will inspect the damaged equipment and begin restoration work.

First and foremost, specialists plan to restore power to critical infrastructure facilities, after which they will restore power to residents’ homes.

DTEK crews will be working around the clock to restore power to every home as quickly as possible.

This was reported by DTEK.

On Friday, November 20, emergency power outages were implemented in the Lviv, Zakarpattia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. The cause was a critical situation in the power grid following a Russian attack on energy infrastructure.

As a result of the Russian shelling in Lviv on November 20, two cars and the windows of a dormitory were damaged, and a private home was damaged in the village of Lysynychi. A rocket fragment was also found on one of the city’s streets, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported.

As a reminder, Russian jet drones attacked Lviv and the Lviv region. Explosions were heard several times over Lviv, and air defense forces repelled the attack, according to Regional Military Administration Head Maksym Kozytskyi and Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

On Thursday, November 19, Russian troops attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region. The strike destroyed the entrance to an apartment building; people may be trapped under the rubble. At least 12 people were injured, including four children.

On the morning of November 19, Russian drones attacked civilian infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast. The strike destroyed two non-residential buildings, and four more apartment buildings were damaged.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 18, Russian forces carried out 1,733 strikes on the Donetsk region. Eight settlements came under enemy fire, and residential buildings, an educational institution, and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

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