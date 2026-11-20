On November 20, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during the latest large-scale attack, Russia deployed more than 400 attack drones and over 110 missiles against Ukraine, including 27 ballistic missiles.

The main targets of the Russian strike were energy infrastructure and logistics facilities, including bridges. Eight people were killed in the attack, and nearly 30 more were wounded.

“I held a conference call with military and government officials. As of this morning, since last night, Russia has launched more than 400 attack drones and over 110 missiles, 27 of which were ballistic. The Russians spread this strike across many cities and regions of Ukraine. Absolutely all of the targets are ordinary civilian infrastructure—the very things that literally sustain people’s lives. Energy facilities, logistics infrastructure—bridges across the Dnipro River, and railway facilities. In particular, there were strikes on substations and power lines, on which Ukraine’s nuclear power plants and energy connections with its neighbors in the European Union depend. Ordinary residential buildings were also damaged,” Zelenskyy said.

He noted that as a result of the Russian attack, 8 people were killed and 30 were wounded. The president noted that the restoration of the energy sector and infrastructure is already underway throughout Ukraine, wherever the security situation permits. According to him, the energy minister and government officials reported on all the details of the damage and the resources needed for recovery.

Describing the strike, the head of state remarked: “The Russians also used missiles with cluster warheads. It was one of the most massive strikes. The tactics used this time were particularly despicable—several waves of missiles launched at 20- to 30-minute intervals to complicate firefighting, debris removal, and recovery efforts. There were already casualties by the time specialists were assessing the initial damage to the facilities and the Russians were launching follow-up strikes.”

Zelenskyy also noted that a total of 79 cruise missiles were shot down, and, according to him, our troops handled the cruise missiles very professionally today. As the President said, Ukrainian combat aviation—our F-16s, “Mirages,” and MiGs—also performed very well.

“Unfortunately, the situation with ballistic missiles is much more complicated, and this no longer depends on our own forces but on missile supplies from our partners,” the President noted.

He added that during the conference call, there were also separate reports on the situation in Odesa and the surrounding region, in Kyiv and the surrounding region, in Sumy, Kharkiv and the surrounding region, in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and in the western regions of Ukraine. Timelines for recovery have been set.

“The world also needs to give a clear response to all of this. It is important not only that our partners issue statements of support for Ukraine and Ukrainians, but also that they fulfill specific agreements regarding air defense. Putin launched this strike in a very demonstrative manner—following lackluster meetings in China and the de facto failure of his attempt to somehow ‘redraw’ the world. And this comes against the backdrop of Russian positions on the front lines being at their weakest all year. “Russia is trying to compensate for its military and diplomatic failures precisely through such acts of terror, precisely through such attacks on civilian life,” the President commented.

Following the conference call, he instructed the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to contact each of the partners who have already begun preparing air defense packages today in order to expedite their delivery. Separately, he said, he discussed with the Ukrainian Minister of Defense the communication with U.S. partners regarding the supply of PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles. “We are really counting on the Pentagon to approve the delivery we are expecting,” Zelenskyy noted.

The head of state announced this on Facebook.

The State Emergency Service released the first footage of the aftermath of Russia’s nighttime attack on Kyiv.

Two people were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack.

Russian missiles damaged three bridges in Kyiv, complicating traffic between the city’s left and right banks.

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