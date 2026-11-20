The Ukrainian Defense Forces killed 52-year-old Russian Alexei Monakhov on the front lines; he had previously played professional hockey and won the Belarusian championship. Monakhov spent nearly his entire professional career playing for Belarusian hockey clubs. However, he later joined the ranks of the Russian occupation forces and was killed in the war against Ukraine.

Alexei Monakhov spent nearly his entire professional career in Belarus. He played for Grodno’s “Neman,” Minsk’s “Tivali” and “Keramin,” “Gomel,” Mogilev’s “Khimvolokno,” “Vitebsk,” and “Brest.”

As a member of “Tivali,” Alexei Monakhov became the Belarusian champion in the 1999–2000 season. In the 2001–2002 season, he won the Belarusian Cup with “Gomel.”

Monakhov also finished as runner-up in the Belarusian championship four times—in the 1992–1993, 1993–1994, 1995–1996, and 1996–1997 seasons. In the 1997–1998 season, he won a bronze medal.

After returning from Belarus, Monakhov worked for several years as a coach at the Olympic Reserve Sports School in the Russian city of Elektrostal.

This is reported by Russian propaganda media.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated a decorated Russian kickboxer who commanded assault troops.

Prior to this, the Ukrainian Armed Forces had eliminated Russian hockey player Konstantin Zarubin on the front lines.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces also eliminated a Russian world champion in ice climbing.

Ukrainian defenders eliminated Russian occupier Sergei Kucherov on the front lines—a multiple Russian cycling champion, World Cup winner, and participant in two Olympic Games.

Ukrainian troops killed Russian occupier Nikita Feokistov, who participated in the war against Ukraine. The invader’s death occurred back in June 2024, but information about it and the date of his burial became known later.

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