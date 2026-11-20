On the night of Friday, November 20, a Russian strike damaged VBH Ukraine (Faubeha Ukraine LLC), a company that supplies window and door components to both wholesale and retail customers.

An Estonian investor owns 51% of the company.

“Last night, our facility in Brovary suffered an even more devastating strike from Russian terrorists than the previous one. But this will not break us! We are currently taking all necessary steps to resume operations. We ask everyone to be understanding and cooperative regarding possible delays in the delivery of components,” said Yuriy Tkachenko, Executive Director of “VBH Ukraine.”

Faubeha Ukraine LLC, with a registered capital of 1 million UAH, was established in May 2022. According to YouControl, the founders are the Estonian company “UFHE OU” (51%), with Indrek Sauga (Estonia) and Ukrainian citizens Volodymyr Puziy and Yuriy Chykhman (24.5% each) as the ultimate beneficiaries. For the first nine months of 2026, the company reported net revenue of 488,168,000 UAH, which is 22% higher than the same period last year; net profit amounted to 51,701,000 UAH, which is 13.3% higher than the results for the first nine months of 2025.

Video: Russia destroyed a factory belonging to the Ukrainian women’s clothing brand Helena Mikhnich.

A Russian attack damaged a furniture factory in Vasylkiv.

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