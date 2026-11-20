Vasyl Khymynets, Ukraine’s ambassador to Austria, called the Russian cultural group’s concerts in Austria cynical and morally unacceptable, given Russia’s attack on Ukraine’s embassy in Kyiv.

The diplomat drew attention to the performances of the “Grand Choir of the Don Cossacks” (Bolschoi Don Kosaken), whose director, Petr Khudyakov, was awarded the Pushkin Medal by Vladimir Putin in 2018.

According to Khymynets, debris from a Russian drone struck the Austrian Embassy building in Kyiv, while the Russia-linked ensemble continues to perform at venues across Austria, including in Vienna and Klosterneuburg.

The ensemble’s tour in Austria is scheduled from November 22, 2026, to January 8, 2027. Most concerts require a ticket; free admission is available only for select events.

Source: Vasyl Khymynets, social media platform X.

Austrian Federal Minister for European and Foreign Affairs Beate Mainl-Raisinger confirmed that the Austrian embassy building sustained damage as a result of the Russian airstrike on Kyiv on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

On Thursday, November 19, 2026, during a Russian drone attack on Kyiv, St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital sustained damage. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

On November 19, the Russians attacked Kyiv with strike drones. Damage was reported in the Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, and Podilskyi districts of the capital.

As a reminder, a drone struck an office building in Kyiv’s Podil district.

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